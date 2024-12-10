Court rules former Zambian leader Lungu can’t run for president again in 2026 election

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu is barred from contesting an election in 2026 because he has already served the maximum two terms. The crux of the ruling delivered by a panel of judges on Tuesday was that Lungu’s period as president between 2015 and 2016 after Michael Sata died in office counted as a full term. Lungu then won an election for a second term from 2016 to 2021. Lungu announced a comeback to politics last year and aimed to challenge current President Hakainde Hichilema in the next general election.

