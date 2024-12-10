Boy dies after falling through the ice at an upstate New York lake

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy died in upstate New York after falling through the ice on a lake. An 11-year-old girl who tried to save him was hospitalized. Albany police say the two children were at a park in Albany at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the boy tried to walk across a frozen lake and fell through. The girl followed to try to help the boy but also fell. Albany police officers and firefighters rescued the girl, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A New York State Police dive team found the boy’s body at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

