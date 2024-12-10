After withdrawing as attorney general nominee, Matt Gaetz lands a talk show on OANN television

NEW YORK (AP) — Former congressman Matt Gaetz, who withdrew last month as President-elect Trump’s nominee to be U.S. attorney general, has landed a job with the One America News Network. He’ll host a weeknight political talk show and co-host a weekly podcast. His one-hour television show will start in January, given the prime time slot of 9 p.m. Eastern, and will provide nightly analysis of the new administration. It’s a big move for OANN, which generally lags well behind Fox News Channel and Newsmax in competition for conservative viewers. There were questions about whether the Senate would confirm Gaetz, who was under scrutiny for federal sex trafficking allegations, which he has denied.

