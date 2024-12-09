Winter can be a time of culinary abundance. Experts share tips on eating nutritiously
AP Health Writer
Winter is a great time to experiment with new food preparations and flavors to keep your meals nutritious and interesting. Experts recommend packing healthy ingredients into into warm stews and porridges, trying out underappreciated seasonal vegetables and broadening your use of spice. Balanced meals made in bulk can also be a way to connect with friends and family during the cold winter months.