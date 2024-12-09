US says terror designation doesn’t bar talks with Syrian rebel group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it isn’t actively reviewing the “foreign terrorist organization” designation of the main Syrian rebel group that overthrew of President Bashar Assad’s government this weekend. But, it says such designations are constantly under review and that even while it’s in place, the label doesn’t bar U.S. officials from speaking with the group. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Monday that “there is no specific review related to what happened” over the weekend. He says a review could be initiated if the group takes steps to reverse the reasons for its designation. President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke by phone about the rapidly evolving situation in Syria.

