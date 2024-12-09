UnitedHealthcare CEO was likely killed with a ghost gun that can be made at home
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police believe the brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was carried out with a ghost gun. The nearly untraceable weapons can be made a home. A ghost gun is a firearm without a serial number. Police said Monday that the gun used in last week’s shooting of Brian Thompson may have been made with a 3D printer. It was capable of firing 9 mm rounds. Police say a suppresser was also found on the 26-year-old man arrested in the crime. Ghost guns are increasingly turning up at crime scenes around the U.S. New regulations appear to be helping but have faced court challenges.