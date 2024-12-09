Supreme Court rejects appeal challenging Hawaii gun licensing requirements under Second Amendment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to Hawaii’s gun-licensing law, though three justices expressed a willingness to hear arguments over the issue later. The majority did not explain their reasoning in a brief order on Monday declining to take the case. But Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, wrote that he would vote to hear a similar case later. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the court could hear later revisit the case of Christopher L. Wilson, who argues his Second Amendment rights were violated when he was charged with carrying a gun without a license.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.