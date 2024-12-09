Soros’ Open Society Foundations say they remain focused on human rights

NEW YORK (AP) — George Soros’ philanthropy, Open Society Foundations, will continue to fund human rights movements around the world. Its president Binaifer Nowrojee said Tuesday, which is Human Rights Day, that she wanted to reiterate the commitments after years of internal changes at the philanthropy. Open Society is now led by one of George Soros’ sons, Alex Soros. Nowrojee offered few new details about Open Society’s specific funding priorities. Earlier this year, the foundations committed $400 million toward green jobs and economic development globally and also has announced a program to protect environmental defenders.

