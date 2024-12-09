Report finds police in Massachusetts city let officers engage in sex with suspected prostitutes

The police department in Worcester, Massachusetts, has allowed officers to engage in sexual contact with women suspected of involvement in the commercial sex trade while also allowing other civil rights violations. A 41-page report released Monday by the U.S. Justice Department found the police department has also employed excessive force, including the unjustified uses of tasers and police dogs and strikes to the head. A lawyer representing the police department said police and city officials have cooperated with the federal investigation. He called the report “unfair, inaccurate and biased” and said it failed to identify a single corrupt officer.

