Passenger who tried to force Mexican plane to fly to US said he was under threat by criminals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a passenger on a domestic flight in Mexico who tried to divert an aircraft to the United States by force said that he was under threat by criminals who had kidnapped one of his relatives. Videos posted on social media showed other passengers subduing the man on a Volaris airlines flight to the border city of Tijuana on Sunday. The plane was diverted to Guadalajara in central Mexico where the person was handed over to authorities. The plane took off from the city of Leon in central Guanajuato. The Mexican state has long been dominated by warring drug cartels.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.