Nikki Giovanni, poet and literary celebrity, has died at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Giovanni, the poet, author, educator and public speaker who rose from borrowing money to release her first book to decades as a literary celebrity sharing her takes on everything from racism and love to space travel and mortality, has died. She was 81. Friend and author Renée Watsondied confirmed Giovanni died Monday with her life-long partner Virginia [Ginney] Fowler by her side. Author of more than 25 books, Giovanni was a born confessor and performer whom fans came to know her well from her work, her readings and other live appearances and her years teaching at Virginia Tech and other schools.

