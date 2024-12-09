Ghana’s ex-leader is declared the winner of the presidential election

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s former leader John Dramani Mahama has been officially declared the winner of the presidential election, after voters vented anger at the government’s handling of the economy. Previously president between 2012 and 2017, Mahama received 6.3 million votes, or 56.5% of the votes cast. Mahama’s main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday. Bawumia got 4.6 million votes, or 41%. Mahama has described his victory as “emphatic.” He had promised to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritized the economy and largely appealed to young Ghanaians who saw the vote as a way out of the country’s economic crisis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.