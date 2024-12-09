Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Cooper Koch and more react to Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards are a starry collection of the biggest names from film and television.

“Emilia Pérez”is the leading nominee with 10, but Monday’s nominations gave a boost to several films hoping to be in contention for the Academy Awards, including “Wicked” and “The Substance.”

The Globes are known for bringing together television and film stars for the first major awards show each year. The Globes will be handed out Jan. 5 in Beverly Hills, California, in a ceremony hosted by comedian (and Globes nominee) Nikki Glaser.

Here’s a collection of reactions to this year’s Globes nominations:

Cynthia Erivo, for “Wicked”

“This feels really surreal and wild, and I think it’s particularly special because it’s for a musical … it feels like a really beautiful full-circle moment to be celebrated for this and it’s a bit of a dream come true because there was definitely a time but I didn’t think that would ever happen … I don’t know how often you get to do a big musical onscreen . Some people who don’t go to musicals full stop are going to see this, it’s just been the most incredible thing to see happen, and my eyes are wide open every day and my brain is blown away by the connection that’s its making with people.” — In an interview with The Associated Press. It’s Erivo’s fourth Globe nomination.

Demi Moore, for “The Substance”

“Just to have this recognition, this acknowledgment, to be part of the conversation, I think is a huge win for women, but also for people seeing the importance of self-love and self-acceptance, which is really the kind of overall messaging in this. So I really am thrilled.” — In an interview.

Nicole Kidman, for “Babygirl”

“Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy. I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of Babygirl.” — In a statement.

Cooper Koch, for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The thing that I’m most happy about in terms of the nomination is just that I get to have another stage — a big stage — to be able to advocate for them and talk to them. This part — this person — means the world to me and it’s very, very special.” — In an interview. Kochplayed Erik Menendez.

