Chinese leaders pledge ‘moderately loose’ monetary policy, more support for slowing economy

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s top leaders have pledged to loosen monetary policy and provide more support for the slowing economy. Shares in Hong Kong jumped Monday after state media released a report on the meeting by the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo. That gathering sets the tone for an annual economic planning meeting later in the week to reaffirm policies for the coming year. Also Monday, Premier Li Qiang slapped back at threats of more tariffs on Chinese exports, saying such moves are an obstacle for the global economy. Li was speaking at a meeting with the heads of the World Bank and other big international financial groups.

