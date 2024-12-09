$1 million per homer? $27,000 a point? $229 per second? Sports is loaded with money oddities
AP Sports Writer
If Juan Soto replicates his 2024 performance throughout his $765 million, 15-year deal with the Mets, he’ll make roughly $1.2 million for every home run he hits. He’s hardly the only superstar athlete earning outrageous sums for each of his accomplishments. Some NFL quarterbacks make more than $3 million per game. Stephen Curry could make roughly $161,000 per 3-pointer. This past regular season, Lionel Messi earned $229 for every second he was on the field with Inter Miami.