UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB was outscored 22-8 in the first quarter and never recovered in a 72-50 home loss to UC Davis.

The Gauchos dropped to 1-1 in the Big West and 6-4 overall.

Alyssa Marin scored a team-high 12 points for UCSB while teammates Anya Choice and Kanani Coon each tallied 11 points.

Tova Sabel scored a game-high 13 points for the Aggies who are 2-0 in the Big West and 5-4 overall.