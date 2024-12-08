Ryder Dodd sets MPSF goals record, UCLA beat USC 11-8 to win NCAA men’s water polo title

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Ryder Dodd scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the closing second of the third quarter, to help No. 1 seed UCLA beat Southern California 11-8 Sunday at the Avery Aquatic Center to win it 13th men’s water polo national title.

The Bruins (26-2) have won each of their five national championships under coach Adam Wright by beating USC. Wright helped UCLA to titles in 2019 and 2020 as a player and added a pair of national championships with the Bruins women’s team (2024 and as an assistant in 2009).

Dodd’s second goal came on a power play and gave UCLA a one-goal lead with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. Jack Larsen scored a goal to make it 8-6 about 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth and added another to cap the scoring in the closing seconds.

Robert Lopez Duart and Andrej Grgurevic each scored two goals for second-seeded USC (23-6).

Dodd, who made his Olympic debut in 2024 as the youngest member of Team USA and scored eight goals to help his team win bronze, scored a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation single-season record 102 goals, breaking the mark of 101 set by Ryan Bailey of UC Irvine in 1998.

USC has lost in each of its last four trips to the championship game. The Trojans also lost to UCLA, 7-6, in 2020 before losing 13-12 to California in both ‘21 and ’22. Cal beat the Bruins 13-11 last season to win its third consecutive national title.