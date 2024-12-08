Biden says the US believes journalist Austin Tice is alive after disappearing in Syria in 2012
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. government believes missing American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared 12 years ago near the Syrian capital, is alive and Washington is committed to bringing him home after Bashar Assad’s ouster from power. Biden said Sunday that “we think we can get him back.” Tice disappeared in August 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus. A video released weeks later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He’s not been heard from since. Syria has denied it was holding him.