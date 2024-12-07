Todorovic scores 22, Pepperdine defeats Grambling 85-57

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic’s 22 points helped Pepperdine defeat Grambling 85-57 on Saturday night.

Todorovic added seven rebounds for the Waves (4-6). Moe Odum scored 16 points and added nine assists. Dovydas Butka had 14 points and finished 7 of 9 from the floor.

Antwan Barnett led the way for the Tigers (2-6) with 15 points. Grambling also got 14 points from Mikale Stevenson. Chilaydrien Newton finished with 11 points and two steals.

Pepperdine took the lead with 19:51 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Odum led the Waves in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 38-24 at the break. Pepperdine extended its lead to 58-28 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Todorovic scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as Pepperdine closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.