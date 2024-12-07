Merkviladze scores 19 in Loyola Marymount’s 68-64 victory over Nevada

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze’s 19 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Nevada 68-64 on Saturday.

Merkviladze added six rebounds for the Lions (4-4). Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Will Johnston shot 3 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kobe Sanders led the Wolf Pack (6-3), finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nevada also got 13 points from Brandon Love. K.J. Hymes had 10 points and six rebounds.

Loyola Marymount used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 43-25 with 18:15 left in the half before finishing off the win.

