Caleb Shaw scores 22 to guide Grand Canyon to 100-52 victory over Life Pacific

Published 7:52 pm

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Shaw scored 22 points and Grand Canyon beat Life Pacific 100-52 on Saturday night.

Shaw also grabbed seven rebounds for the Antelopes (6-2). Lok Wur added 15 points and Sammie Yeanay scored 11.

Vince Fier led the Warriors with 13 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Cabs and Zachary Murphy added nine points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

