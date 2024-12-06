Young Ghanaians see presidential vote as a way out of hardship. But their options are limited

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Millions of Ghanaians will on Saturday head to the polls to elect their next president, with issues such as the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation and illegal gold mining dominating the campaign. The election follows the second and final term of President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo. But while many young and first-time voters in this West African nation want change, they face a choice between two established faces: Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling party and immediate past President John Mahama. The election commission has also promised to conduct a credible vote in the exercise that would also decide new members of the parliament.

