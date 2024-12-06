Trump is traveling to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening celebration, will meet with Macron

PARIS (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is off to Paris on his first international trip since the election. He’ll be joining world leaders and other dignitaries at a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019. He’ll also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during the quick visit. The French president and other European leaders are trying to persuade the president-elect not to abandon support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among other world leaders who will be in attendance.

