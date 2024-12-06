Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves at least 26 dead and 28 injured

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Authorities say a fiery crash involving two minibuses in Ivory Coast has killed at least 26 people and injured 28 more. The two vehicles collided in Brokoua, a village in the center west of the country, the transportation ministry said in a statement without providing further details. It said an investigation was launched. Ten of the 26 killed died in a fire that followed the collision, according to the ministry. Videos from the scene from local media outlets showed the two vehicles in flames. Accidents are common in the west African country due to dilapidated roads and reckless driving, killing over 1,000 people annually, according to the ministry.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.