Rep. Ocasio-Cortez announces bid for top Oversight job as Democrats push for generational change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is running to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. The New York lawmaker threw her hat in the ring in a letter to colleagues on Friday. At 35, Ocasio-Cortez would by far be the youngest to serve in the prominent post. It’s the latest example of generational shakeup that is beginning to ripple across the Democratic Party in the wake of their election losses this year. To win the job, however, Ocasio-Cortez will have to defeat Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who is vying for the top spot after serving on the Oversight Committee for the past 16 years.

