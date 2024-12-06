Police in India clash with farmers during protest march over minimum price demand for crops

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesting farmers who tried to break barricades blocking their way to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices. Friday’s clashes took place near Shambhu, a border crossing between northern Punjab and Haryana states, where multiple entry points into the capital have been sealed with metal barricades and barbed wire. Authorities also suspended internet services in some districts of Haryana to prevent communication among the protesters. The farmers are seeking guarantees of more state support or a minimum purchase price for farm produce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed a set of agricultural laws in 2021 that the protesting farmers said would hurt their incomes.

