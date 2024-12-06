New Mexico seeks record $47.8M fine for excess air pollution by natural gas processor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators have issued a $47.8 million fine on allegations of excess air pollution at a natural gas processing facility in a prolific oil production region. The state Environment Department issued the sanctions on Friday, including a cease and desist order against Houston-based Targa Resources at its processing plant near Jal, New Mexico. The sanctions allege permit violations and excess emissions of ozone-producing pollutants linked to respiratory issues and climate change. Representatives for Targa could not immediately be reached for comment. Regulators say Targa has 30 days to respond. The fine would be the largest ever by the New Mexico Environment Department.

