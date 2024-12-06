Indonesia agrees to repatriate Filipino woman who spent years on death row over drug trafficking

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and the Philippines signed a deal on Friday to repatriate a Filipino death-row drug convict, as the new administration of President Prabowo Subianto seeks to shore up diplomatic ties with neighboring countries. The agreement will allow Mary Jane Veloso to return home by the end of the month. While there is no treaty between the countries, Indonesia and Philippine are both members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the transfer of convicts in the ASEAN region is in accordance with the bloc’s Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

