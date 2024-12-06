European Union and Mercosur trade bloc announce free trade deal that’s 25 years in the making

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union and the Mercosur trade bloc have agreed to terms for a long-anticipated free trade deal. The EU-Mercosur deal announced Friday in Uruguay’s capital of Montevideo aims to create one of the largest free trade zones in the world, covering over 700 million people and nearly 25% of global GDP. Much like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, its goal is to reduce tariffs and trade barriers, making it easier for businesses on both sides to export goods. Mercosur comprises Brazil — the lion’s share of the bloc’s territory, economic output and population — along with Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, the newest member. Venezuela’s membership has been suspended indefinitely.

