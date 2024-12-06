Boston City Council member is arrested on fraud and theft charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston city councilor has been arrested on federal fraud charges. The U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI announced the arrest on social media Friday. They did not name the councilor and planned to announce more details at a news conference Friday morning. A document filed in U.S. District Court in Boston shows that Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested on five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft. The document did not show that she had an attorney. Email and phone messages seeking comment were left at her office.

