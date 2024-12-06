Apartment building where viral video fueled Trump’s claims about city likely will close next year

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An apartment building that was the scene of a viral video that led former President Donald Trump to claim a Denver suburb had been taken over by a Venezuelan gang will likely close early next year, according to the city attorney in Aurora. The city of Aurora is seeking to close all but one building at a six-building complex where armed men were seen entering an apartment in August shortly before a fatal shooting outside, claiming the property has seen too much violent crime and also has poor living conditions. The property owners have said that a Venezuelan gang prevented it from maintaining the building. But the city says that the owners abandoned the property, allowing crime to flourish.

