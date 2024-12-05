World’s oldest-known wild bird lays an egg in Hawaii at age 74

The oldest-known wild bird in the world has laid an egg at the ripe age of 74, her first in four years. The Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says in a Facebook post that the long-winged seabird named Wisdom has returned to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge at the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian Archipelago and laid what may be her 60th egg. Wisdom is a Laysan albatross, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says have a typical lifespan of 68 years. Wisdom was first banded as an adult in 1956 and has raised as many as 30 chicks. Each year, millions of seabirds return to the Midway Atoll refuge to nest and raise their young.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.