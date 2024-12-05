US applications for jobless benefits rise last week but remain at low levels

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains at historically healthy levels. Jobless claim applications rose by 9,000 to 224,000 for the week of Nov. 30, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s more than the 214,000 analysts were forecasting. Continuing claims, the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, fell by 25,000 to 1.87 million for the week of Nov. 23. That’s down from the three-year high levels it had been at the past few weeks. Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for U.S. layoffs.

