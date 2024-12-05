UC Davis defeats Cal Poly 77-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla had 17 points in UC Davis’ 77-66 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Sevilla shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Pablo Tamba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Ty Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 of 21 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

Owen Koonce led the way for the Mustangs (5-5, 0-1) with 19 points. Cal Poly also got eight points from Kieran Elliott. Mac Riniker also had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.