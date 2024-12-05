Two Romanian men charged in the stabbing of an Iranian journalist in London

LONDON (AP) — Two Romanian men have been arrested in their home country and charged in connection with the stabbing of an Iranian journalist in London this spring. Prosecutors said Thursday that Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23, face extradition to the U.K. They were arrested Wednesday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at London-based Iran International, was stabbed in the leg March 29 outside his home in Wimbledon. He recovered from the attack and returned to work. Iran International, a satellite news channel, has previously received threats due to coverage critical of Iran’s theocratic government. Iran denied any link to the attack.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.