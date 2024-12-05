Total number of Texas fans caught and punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game: Zero

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say their investigation into the bottle-throwing incident that disrupted the Texas-Georgia game in October could not identify anyone responsible and that no one has been caught or punished. The disruption drew a harsh rebuke and a fine from the Southeastern Conference, which also ordered the school to find and punish the culprits. But Texas’ report back to the SEC said it reviewed all available video and other information and could not identify anyone involved. Texas and Georgia meet again Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

