Tennis official from Bosnia-Herzegovina suspended and fined for betting on matches

LONDON (AP) — A tennis official from Bosnia-Herzegovina has been suspended for four years by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for six violations of the tennis anti-corruption program. Damjan Dejanovic admitted betting on professional tennis matches. The ITIA announced his punishment on Thursday. He was fined 5,000 euros or about $5,285. Dejanovic officiated at International Tennis Federation tournaments with $15,000 in prize money. The ITIA said Dejanovic admitted wagering on tennis matches and denied charges connected to manipulating entry of scoring data. But an independent hearing officer found him liable for six alleged breaches of the rules from 2022 to 2023.

