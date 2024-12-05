Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Behring Breivik’s 2nd bid for parole

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian court has rejected a second bid for parole by mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011. The court last month held a parole hearing for the 45-year-old far-right extremist, who is serving a 21-year sentence. In a written verdict dated Wednesday, it said that Breivik’s request was denied and that it considered it clear that continued detention was necessary in the interest of public safety. Breivik was convicted in 2012 of mass murder and terrorism for a bombing that killed eight people at a government building in Oslo, and a shooting massacre on Utøya island where he gunned down 69 people at a holiday camp for center-left youth activists.

