Hargress puts up 27 in UC Riverside’s 68-64 victory over CSU Northridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 27 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal State Northridge 68-64 on Thursday.

Hargress had four steals for the Highlanders (5-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Isaiah Moses went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Scotty Washington finished with 23 points and three steals for the Matadors (6-3, 0-1). Keonte Jones added 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Northridge. PJ Fuller also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.