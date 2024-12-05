Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole

Digging crews are resuming work in the effort to locate a woman who authorities fear died after falling into a sinkhole above an abandoned Pennsylvania coal mine. Fewer than a dozen searchers, including state police and excavator operators, returned early Thursday to the spot where 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard is thought to have plummeted through a freshly opened sinkhole. Authorities say they no longer think they’ll find Pollard alive. She was last seen Monday evening, searching for her lost cat, Pepper. Her car was discovered some 10 hours later, not far from her house in the village of Marguerite, with her 5-year-old granddaughter inside, unharmed.

