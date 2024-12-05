Canada bans more types of firearms and proposes donating guns to Ukraine

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government is outlawing another 324 firearm varieties — guns the public safety minister says belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters. The move follows the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms, a number that grew to more than 2,000 by November of this year as new variants were identified. Ottawa says it is working with the government of Ukraine to see how the guns can be donated to support the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

