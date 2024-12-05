Australian leader blames antisemitism for arson that extensively damaged a Melbourne synagogue

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsonists have extensively damaged a Melbourne synagogue in what Australia’s prime minister has condemned as an antisemitic attack. Police says a witness who had come to Adass Israel Synagogue to pray saw two masked people spreading an accelerant inside the building before dawn Friday. About 60 firefighters with 17 fire trucks responded to the blaze that police say caused extensive damage. Investigators have yet to identify a motive, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed antisemitism. Attacks against Jews and Muslims have increased in Australia since Israel declared war on Hamas last year. The government has appointed special envoys to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia in the community.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.