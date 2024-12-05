AP’s top albums of 2024: Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Mk.gee and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman has chosen 10 of the best albums of 2024. They’re not in any particular order but they include Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” Charli XCX’s “BRAT,” Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” MJ Lenderman’s “Manning Fireworks,” Kali Uchis’ “Orquídeas,” Mk.gee’s “Two Star & The Dream Police,” Hurray for the Riff Raff’s “The Past Is Still Alive” and Helado Negro’s “Phasor.”

