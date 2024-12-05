American tenor Brian Jagde gets last-minute call to sing in La Scala’s gala season premiere
Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — American tenor Brian Jagde was just wrapping up Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” in Barcelona last month when he got a very much last-minute offer to sing the same role in La Scala’s gala season premiere this Saturday, arguably the opera world’s most prestigious gig. Jagde’s appearance as Don Alvaro opposite soprano Anna Netrebko will mark his third performance at Milan’s storied Teatro alla Scala. He performed twice as a substitute tenor opposite Netrebko in “Turandot” this summer, replacding Roberto Alagna. Now he will replace Jonas Kaufmann in the coveted season opener. “I’m happy to be their guy,’’ Jagde told The Associated Press in a phone interview.