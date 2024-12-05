A Texas man claims he shot his son after mistaking him for an intruder, later burns the body

HEMPHILL, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a father is being accused of fatally shooting his son at a home in East Texas after claiming he had mistaken him for an intruder and then later burning his body. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office says Michael C. Howard told investigators he was at a home he owns in Sabine County on Sunday when he accidentally killed his son. Mark Randall Howard was 20. The elder Howard told deputies he fired his shotgun at his son after believing he was an intruder. Investigators say Howard later took his son’s body to a remote area on his property and burned it. Howard remains jailed after being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.