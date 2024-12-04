Union rights take center stage in already high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election already had high stakes, with majority control on the line. But a judge’s ruling this week restoring collective bargaining rights to roughly 200,000 teachers and other public workers in Wisconsin further intensifies the contest. The liberal-controlled court had already delivered a major win to Democrats by striking down Republican-drawn legislative maps. And pending cases backed by liberals seek to protect abortion access in the state and kneecap Republican attempts to oust the state’s nonpartisan elections leader. Now, it could be poised to notch another seismic win for Democrats, public teachers and government workers by restoring collective bargaining rights lost 13 years ago.