South Sudan peace talks resume after 4 months and the sacking of a government delegation

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The stalled South Sudan peace talks have resumed in Kenya after four months and the sacking of a government delegation, the latest effort to end the conflict that has long crippled the African country’s economy. The talks are taking place between South Sudan’s government and opposition groups that were not part of the 2018 agreement that ended a five-year civil war in which more than 400,000 people died. In May, the sides signed a “commitment declaration” for peace but the talks stalled again, after South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sacked the previous government delegation. A new team was then appointed to represent the government.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.