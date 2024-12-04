Hungarian official says there is ‘no consensus’ on inviting Ukraine to join NATO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says a meeting of his counterparts from NATO member countries in Brussels has produced “no consensus” on the prospect of inviting Ukraine to join the transatlantic military alliance. Kyiv sees NATO membership as an essential condition for bringing an end to Russia’s war. But speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said bringing Ukraine into the alliance would risk “World War II.” He also criticized some Western countries for increasing support to Kyiv before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office, saying such moves risked escalating the conflict.

