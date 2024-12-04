Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to testify at retired police officer’s trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio is expected to testify on Thursday at the trial of a retired Washington, D.C., police officer accused of leaking confidential information to the far-right extremist group leader after Tarrio and other Proud Boys burned a stolen Black Lives Matter banner. Attorneys for former Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond plan to call Tarrio as their first defense witness for Lamond’s federal trial on charges that he obstructed justice and made false statements about his communications with Tarrio. Justice Department prosecutors rested their case against Lamond on Wednesday.

