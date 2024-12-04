Akins scores 22, Denver downs Sacramento State 80-59

DENVER (AP) — Sebastian Akins scored 22 points as Denver beat Sacramento State 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Akins added six assists for the Pioneers (4-6). DeAndre Craig scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Hornets (2-6) were led by Jacob Holt, who recorded 24 points and nine rebounds. Sacramento State also got 12 points from EJ Neal. Emil Skytta recorded nine points.

